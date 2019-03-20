Joshua Law visits rating dep't

Mr Law (right) meets with staff representatives of various grades at a tea gathering.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) chats with front-line colleagues at the Enquiries, Receipt & Despatch Section.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Rating & Valuation Department.

Mr Law met Commissioner of Rating & Valuation Choi Lap-yiu and the directorate staff to get an update on the department’s work, including the assessment of properties for rates and government rent.

He then visited the Accounting & Billing Division which is responsible for the management of rates and government rent accounts.

Mr Law was pleased to learn the division has been proactively implementing electronic services including online billing, account enquiry and payment.

He then toured the Enquiries, Receipt & Despatch Section to learn about its operations in handling public enquiries and logistics support services.

Mr Law also had tea with staff and encouraged them to continue providing quality and professional services to the public.