Belt-Road co-operation enhanced

The Government will continue to strengthen Hong Kong’s economic partnerships with other economies, including the Belt & Road countries and regions to facilitate the long-term economic development of the city.

Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan made the remarks in response to questions from legislator Chung Kwok-pan in the Legislative Council today.

Mr Chan said the Government will actively seek to forge free trade as well as investment promotion & protection agreements with more trading partners to help Hong Kong enterprises and investors expand overseas.

It will also co-organise the 4th Belt & Road Summit on September 11 and 12 with the Trade Development Council to promote and foster Hong Kong as an international commerce and trading platform for the Belt & Road Initiative, he added.

A five-pronged strategy will be adopted in pursuit of the initiative, including the enhancement of policy co-ordination, fully leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages, making the best use of the city's position as the professional services hub, promoting project participation and establishing partnership and collaboration.

The Government's Belt & Road Office has an establishment of 19 and it will increase to 21 in 2019-20 with an estimated expenditure of $39.958 million.