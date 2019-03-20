Gov't to decide suitable penalty
The Government will determine an appropriate penalty for the Mass Transit Railway train collision.
Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the Government will look into the existing mechanism for penalties.
“I have to say when this mechanism was being devised, they might not have considered such a case.
“Therefore, we need to look into the seriousness of the incident and also the appropriateness of the penalty in due course.”