Gov’t to strengthen MTR supervision

The Government will strive to strengthen its supervisory role over the Mass Transit Railway Corporation.

Speaking at the Legislative Council today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam thanked the MTR’s frontline staff for their efforts to resume train service on the Tsuen Wan Line, and the Fire Services Department for their assistance.

While the MTR Corporation is a listed company, it also has a public duty, the Chief Executive said, adding the Government is its largest shareholder.

Mrs Lam said she is concerned about how the rail operator can strike a balance between its daily operations and railway construction projects.

Noting the MTR Corporation will have a management reshuffle, she said Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and other government officials on the company’s board will work hard in supervising the corporation.