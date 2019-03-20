Edward Yau continues Georgia visit

Mr Yau speaks at a dinner attended by representatives of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau meets Georgian Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau continued his visit in Georgia today with a business and professional delegation to explore investment and business opportunities.

Mr Yau met Georgian Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development & Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili and Georgian Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani in the morning to learn about investment and business opportunities in Georgia.

He said the country, with its open and business-friendly economy, is an important gateway for Hong Kong to reach out to the markets in the Caucasus region and Central and Eastern Europe.

The Hong Kong-Georgia free trade agreement enhances trade and investment flows and paves the way for Hong Kong business and professional services sectors, and startups to tap into the enormous opportunities in the region under the Belt & Road Initiative.

In the afternoon, Mr Yau and the delegation visited the Hualing Tbilisi Sea New City, a major development project in Georgia.

They then attended a meeting with representatives of the Anaklia Development Consortium on the development of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port and the Special Economic Zone in Anaklia.

In the evening, the delegation joined a dinner with Georgian Chamber of Commerce & Industry representatives.

Mr Yau also called on Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Georgia Ji Yanchi.