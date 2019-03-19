MTR to probe train collision

The Government is deeply concerned about the Mass Transit Railway train collision and the MTR Corporation has to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement after attending an urgent board meeting of the corporation today to discuss the incident.

Two MTR trains collided during the testing of a new signalling system on the Tsuen Wan Line yesterday.

Mr Chan said: “We have asked the MTRCL to investigate with due diligence with a view to ironing out the exact details and the reasons of the incident.”

He added an investigation is being conducted by the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and it covers the design, operation and the integration of the hardware and software of the signalling system.

Mr Chan said the Transport Department has been working closely with the public transport sector to enhance the frequency of franchised buses and ferry services to ease travelling difficulties for commuters.

“In the days to come, before the service is resumed, our Transport (Department) colleagues would continue to work with these public service operators to provide the same or enhanced services,” he added.