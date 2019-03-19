KS Wong visits Yuen Long

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong toured Hung Fuk Estate, a refuse collection point and the site of a proposed refuse collection and recycling facility in Yuen Long today.

Mr Wong first met District Councillors to discuss government policies and district environmental issues.

He then toured Hung Fuk Estate to learn more about its design features.

The award-winning public housing estate is the first in Hung Shui Kiu district and the rural characteristics of the area have been conserved with its overall greening ratio reaching 30%.

Mr Wong then went to the proposed site for a complex with a reprovisioned refuse collection point and a community recycling centre.

The complex will be the first of its kind to incorporate a refuse collection point and a floor for recycling facilities.

He also paid a visit to the easy-throw aluminium refuse collection point operated by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department on Ma Fung Ling Road.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Wong stopped by Kam Tin Glocal Cultural Hub to learn more about its facilities and the services.

He chatted there with young people at the hub who have participated in a barista training course.