Unemployment stays at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in December 2018 - February 2019, unchanged from the November 2018 - January 2019 period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The department said the underemployment rate decreased from 1.1% in November 2018 - January 2019 to 1% in December 2018 - February 2019.

Total employment fell by 5,900 to 3,866,700 in December 2018 - February 2019, while the labour force decreased by 5,200 to 3,969,200.

The number of unemployed people increased by 700 to 102,500 and the number of those underemployed fell to 40,300.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the unemployment situation in many major service sectors improved compared with a year earlier, notably in the retail, and accommodation and food services sectors amid the sustained expansion in inbound tourism.

"The labour market is expected to stay tight in the near term. Nevertheless, the Government will stay vigilant to the external uncertainties and monitor the potential impact on the local labour market closely," he said.