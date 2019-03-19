Support for Lantau project urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a detailed feasibility study is needed for implementing the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project and called on lawmakers to support the Government’s work on the project.

Speaking before today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the Task Force on Land Supply has proposed a number of options, including reclamation, adding it is an imminent job to implement the suggestions.

She said the Government will submit to the Legislative Council a funding proposal of $500 million for the feasibility study required for the project.

Noting that land reclamation needs time and has to go through various processes, the Chief Executive hoped the funding proposal can be endorsed as soon as possible.

Mrs Lam said supporting infrastructure has to be built for the reclaimed land, and the government spending involved will be affordable.

She noted the project can provide huge returns, such as social returns and increased housing supply.

The Government also plans to build the third central business district on the reclaimed land, offering more space for commercial and business use, she added.