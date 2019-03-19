Edward Yau promotes HK in Georgia

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau has promoted Hong Kong as an ideal business matching platform for Georgian enterprises seeking and forging strategic partnerships.

Speaking at a seminar and networking dinner in Tbilisi, Mr Yau said that given Georgia's prime location at the crossroads of Asia and Europe and Hong Kong's edge on various fronts including in having a deep pool of professional talents, Hong Kong and Georgia enjoy a wealth of opportunities to further strengthen connections and achieve synergy under the Belt & Road Initiative.

He also noted Hong Kong has a deep pool of world-class talent in maritime and logistics services, engineering, architecture, surveying, urban planning, accounting, law and consulting, who are well versed in cross-border deals.

These professionals can provide high-quality services, and contribute valuable business knowledge across regional and international boundaries to Georgia, Mr Yau added.

Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the seminar was one of the highlights of the three-day visit programme to Tbilisi by a Hong Kong and Guangdong business and professional delegation.

It was attended by more than 100 local business leaders and chambers of commerce representatives.

Before the seminar, Mr Yau met Georgian Minister of Economy & Sustainable Development George Kobulia to learn about Georgia’s latest government policies and economic development plans as well as the overall investment and business opportunities in the region.

The delegation also attended an investment briefing on the latest infrastructure projects and co-financing opportunities in Georgia.