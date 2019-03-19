Rail safety a top priority

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said public safety is of primary concern and the Government will not rush to implement the new rail signalling system until safety is assured.

Responding to reporters' questions on a train collision during the testing of a new signalling system on the MTR’s Tsuen Wan Line, Mrs Lam said the Transport Department has requested other public transport operators to enhance their services given that the service between the line’s Admiralty to Central stations has yet to resume.

She said: “Fortunately, it was still the testing of the new signal system which has yet to be put in place. So if problems did arise in the testing, then we still have this opportunity and time to rectify them before putting it in service.”

Mrs Lam also noted the importance of the railway network as the backbone of the city’s public transport strategy.

“We will not rush to open the Shatin to Central Link or to put in place this new signal system until we are assured of the safety.”

On the construction problems at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the link, Mrs Lam said she hopes to release the interim report submitted by the independent commission of inquiry appointed to look into the construction work.

She noted the report flagged up issues of concern with the project’s management, adding the Government has to deal with it in a robust manner to restore public confidence in the city’s rail construction, especially those railways that are very sought after by the community.

“The Mass Transit Railway Corporation has been providing a reliable and efficient service to Hong Kong people for almost four decades.

And this is now a very huge railway network that will require a lot of attention and continuous monitoring and evaluation to ensure its continued safety and efficient operation.”

The Government will perform its role in monitoring and regulating, and work with the MTRC’s new leadership to sustain the company’s good performance, she added.