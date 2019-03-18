Train collision to be investigated

The Government will conduct an in-depth investigation into the Mass Transit Railway train collision to ensure the safety of the railway system.

Speaking to the press today, Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services Alfred Sit said the design of the new signalling system is completely different to the existing one.

Mr Sit added the collision occurred overnight during the testing of the new signalling system on the Tsuen Wan Line.

He said: “The focus of our investigation is whether there is any problem in the new signal system, in particular on the software side.

“What we can promise to the public is that we are going to have an in-depth, independent and comprehensive analysis and investigation to make sure the railway system is safe and reliable for use before we can have the new signal system put into service."