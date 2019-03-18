CE meets Japan sci-tech delegation

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) meets Executive Director of the Japan Science & Technology Agency Yoshimasa Goto (front row, third right) at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met the visiting Executive Director of the Japan Science & Technology Agency Yoshimasa Goto and his delegation at Government House today.

Mrs Lam said she is pleased to see Mr Goto again after her Japan visit last October.

The Chief Executive said she was impressed during last year’s visit by Japan's outstanding achievements in innovation and technology.

Mrs Lam said the delegation’s upcoming visits to the Hong Kong Science Park, Cyberport and local universities will enhance mutual understanding.

She noted Hong Kong possesses sound scientific research capabilities, outstanding technology talents and world-class universities.

Hong Kong will strive to leverage its advantages to complement the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as an international I&T hub, she added.

Mrs Lam also hoped renowned I&T enterprises and education institutions in Japan would consider establishing a presence in Hong Kong to jointly seize the opportunities brought by the bay area development.