CE meets US congressmen

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met members of the Congressional US-China Working Group and its Co-Chairs Rick Larsen and Darin LaHood at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed them to the city and pointed out that since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has successfully implemented the “one country, two systems” principle.

She added the rule of law and judicial independence, fully protected by the Basic Law, are cornerstones of the city’s success and key factors in maintaining the confidence of the business sector.

The Chief Executive said Hong Kong ranks among the best in the world in terms of judicial independence and the rule of law.

Mrs Lam stressed Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and has the constitutional duty to safeguard national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and exercises a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the Basic Law.

She added Hong Kong and the US have close economic and trade ties and that the US is the city’s second largest trading partner and enjoys the highest trade surplus with Hong Kong among all other economies.

Mrs Lam hoped the two places will strengthen mutually beneficial co-operation and expanding common interests.

Noting that Hong Kong is striving to advance the development of innovation and technology, Mrs Lam also welcomed more US institutions and technology enterprises to establish a presence in the city.