Swimming lanes report released

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department today said there is no substantive evidence to show the Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association used swimming lanes at public pools to make profit.

The department released the results of its investigation and examination report in response to media enquiries on the use of swimming pool lanes under priority allocation by the association and its three affiliated clubs.

Improvement measures to be implemented include enhancing the declaration system to ensure swimming lanes allocated under the Central Lane Allocation System (CLAS) will be used for organising non-profit making activities by non-profit organisations, it said.

The department also said the CLAS will be reviewed and enhanced regularly, adding it will revise the booking arrangement of public swimming pools and relevant guidelines.

Click here for the investigation and examination report.