Goods exports dip 2.2%

The volume of Hong Kong's total goods exports dropped 2.2% year-on-year in January, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods imports dropped 7.7% compared to the same period last year.

Goods exports prices rose 2%, as did those of goods imports.

Comparing the three months ending January with the three months ending January 2018, the volume of goods exports decreased 4.2%, while that of goods imports dropped 6.1%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of goods exports fell 6.1% in the three-month period ending January compared with the preceding three months, while the volume of goods imports dropped 7.5%.

Goods exports prices increased 2% year-on-year, while that of goods imports also rose 2%.