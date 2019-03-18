Train collision probe urged

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has requested the Mass Transit Railway Corporation (MTRC) conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of a train collision.

Two MTR trains collided in the early hours of today during the testing of a new signalling system on the Tsuen Wan Line.

The Government expressed great concern about the incident and Mr Chan also relayed to MTRC Board Chairman Frederick Ma the request to call an urgent Board meeting.

Noting that the MTR service would be affected today, the Transport Department said it requested and co-ordinated other public transport operators to enhance their services, adding that it is closely monitoring the traffic conditions.