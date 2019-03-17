Safe contruction industry commended

Mr Chan (left) presents awards at the 20th Award Presentation Ceremony of the Construction Industry Safety Award Scheme.

Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan says the department will work with industry stakeholders to improve occupational safety and health in the construction industry.

Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan today attended the 20th Award Presentation Ceremony of the Construction Industry Safety Award Scheme.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Chan said with the concerted efforts of the Government and the industry over the past 20 years, the accident rate per 1,000 workers in the construction industry significantly dropped more than 80%, from 203.9 in the first three quarters in 1999 to 31.4 in the first three quarters in 2018.

"However, the construction industry still has the highest occupational safety and health risk and number of fatalities among all industries. Among the 16 fatal industrial accidents last year, 14 involved the construction industry, with falling from height being the main cause of death.”

Mr Chan said the department launched in January a special enforcement operation targeting high-risk operations such as scaffolding work to eradicate unsafe practices.

Additionally, the department would launch a new online complaint platform shortly and hold a safety seminar on truss-out scaffolds in May

It will keep promoting occupational health and safety messages via animations and other platforms, Mr Chan added.

Inaugurated in 1999, the award scheme recognises principal contractors, sub-contractors, site personnel and front-line workers with good occupational safety and health performances.

The competition this year attracted 186 construction sites, 116 sub-contractors and 134 safety teams.