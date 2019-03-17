Fund lauds 850 students

About 850 students, four apprentices and five working adults were presented with scholarships and awards under the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund today.

Speaking at the ceremony held in City Hall, Lady Youde said since the establishment of the fund, over $252 million has been given to more than 794,000 people through a variety of awards and sponsored activities.

“It is inspiring to see our awardees take up new challenges and to witness their success in their chosen fields.”

The memorial fund has supported about 26,000 local students under its major schemes.

In 2017-18, the fund continued to provide an annual sponsorship of $600,000 to the Young Friends of the Hong Kong Arts Festival to boost secondary and tertiary students’ exposure to the performing arts.