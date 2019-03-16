Best plant exhibiters named

The department’s Oriental Style Garden Plot Competition was won by Yau Tsim Mong District.

The best exhibit in the School Section comprises three pots of outstanding flowering plants.

The best exhibit in the Open Competition Section of the Hong Kong Flower Show plant exhibit competition is an exquisite bonsai plant attached to rocks.

Winners of the Hong Kong Flower Show plant exhibit competition were announced today.

Mr Cheung Sung-lam won the Open Competition Section with an exquisite bonsai plant attached to rocks, while students from Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Li Ka Shing College won the School Section with three pots of outstanding flowering plants.

They were each presented with a 2019 Hong Kong Flower Show Cup at the prize presentation ceremony.

Additionally, Southern District won the Leisure & Cultural Services Department Western Style Garden Plot Competition, while Yau Tsim Mong District won the Oriental Style Garden Plot Competition.

The flower show is being held at Victoria Park until March 24.