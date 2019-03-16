Best plant exhibiters named
March 16, 2019
Winners of the Hong Kong Flower Show plant exhibit competition were announced today.
Mr Cheung Sung-lam won the Open Competition Section with an exquisite bonsai plant attached to rocks, while students from Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Li Ka Shing College won the School Section with three pots of outstanding flowering plants.
They were each presented with a 2019 Hong Kong Flower Show Cup at the prize presentation ceremony.
Additionally, Southern District won the Leisure & Cultural Services Department Western Style Garden Plot Competition, while Yau Tsim Mong District won the Oriental Style Garden Plot Competition.
The flower show is being held at Victoria Park until March 24.