Gov't promotes better voucher use

The Government will step up public education on the Elderly Health Care Voucher so seniors will make use of their vouchers more effectively, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Prof Chan told reporters that the Government proposed to cap the maximum usage of the vouchers on optometry services at $2,000 for every two years because it does not want them to spend all their vouchers on a particular service.

“If we look at the figures or the health status of our elders in Hong Kong, in fact the burden of chronic diseases is very heavy.

“We would like to provide more education to the elderly, so that they can better use, or (make) more effective use of their Elderly Health Care Voucher, in particular for chronic disease prevention as well as chronic disease management.”