6 HOS projects to be sold

The Housing Authority today endorsed putting up six new developments for sale under the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2019.

The six developments are Kwun Tak Court, Ho Man Tin; Hoi Tak Court, Cheung Sha Wan; Sheung Man Court, Kwai Chung; Yung Ming Court, Tseung Kwan O; Kam Fai Court, Ma On Shan, and Yuk Wo Court in Sha Tin.

A total of 4,871 flats will be provided, with saleable areas ranging from 25.6 sq m to 52.8 sq m.

After applying a 41% discount from the assessed market values, the selling prices of the flats will range from $1.56 million to $5.29 million, averaging at about $2.98 million.

The application period is expected to start in May and balloting will be held in August.

Successful applicants will be invited to select flats starting from November.

The authority’s Subsidised Housing Committee decided the quota between Green Form and White Form applicants will be maintained at 50:50.

It decided to allow flexibility to re-allocate any remaining quota from the Green Form queue to the White Form queue, and vice versa.

For the White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2019 quota, the committee decided to increase the annual quota to 3,000 while maintaining the allocation ratio for family and one-person applicants at 9:1.

It also endorsed the White Form income and asset limits of $58,000 per month and $2.01 million.

Income and asset limits for one-person applicants were set at $29,000 per month and $1.005 million.