NZ attack victims mourned

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in New Zealand.

Mrs Lam extended sympathies and condolences to the injured and families of the victims.

She said: "Hong Kong and New Zealand are open and diverse societies, embracing respect and inclusiveness.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the severe casualties caused by the terrorist attack in New Zealand. Our thoughts are with the New Zealand people during this difficult time and we strongly condemn the terrorist attack."