PRH income, asset limits set

Public rental housing income and asset limits for 2019-20 will increase by an average of 4.2% and 3.1% compared to 2018-19, the Housing Authority announced today.

The authority's Subsidised Housing Committee endorsed the new income and asset limits for applicants of different household sizes with effect from April 1.

It also endorsed the exclusion of the Working Family Allowance from the calculation of the applicants' income. The change will take effect on the same day.

As the eligibility for the allowance and the monthly amount of allowance received are pegged to the income and working hours of the household for each month, the monthly amount received by the applicant household fluctuates, it said.

The committee added the allowance should not be treated the same way as other government financial subsidies which are provided in fixed amount and on a regular basis.

For those whose applications were cancelled because their income exceeded the limit with the inclusion of the allowance, they may resubmit their applications.