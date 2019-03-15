Frank Chan visits Bergen

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (centre) tours the facilities of an environment-friendly ferry in Bergen.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and a delegation of the Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board concluded their visit to Nordic countries in Bergen, Norway.

Mr Chan and members of the delegation called on shipping enterprises in Bergen and toured an environmentally friendly ferry and cruise liner to learn about green shipping technology.

He also met Bergen Mayor Marte Mjos Persen and representatives from Bergen's maritime sector.

They discussed maritime development in the two places.