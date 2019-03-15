"One country, two systems" upheld

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been successfully implementing "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the HKSAR with the full support of the Central People's Government since 1997. Human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and others.

We are determined to safeguard the rule of law and freedom. They are the core values of Hong Kong and cornerstone of our long-term prosperity and stability. Judicial independence is guaranteed by the Basic Law and firmly underpins the rule of law. The power of final adjudication of Hong Kong is vested in our Court of Final Appeal, which may invite judges from other common law jurisdictions to sit on it. Hong Kong ranks first in Asia in terms of judicial independence. We are also one of the world's safest cities.

Hong Kong is a vibrant, highly open and international city. The Heritage Foundation of the United States has ranked Hong Kong the world’s freest economy for 25 consecutive years.

We will continue to build a caring, inclusive and fair Hong Kong by investing heavily in social services, improving people’s livelihood, enhancing children's well-being and protecting the rights of all workers.

"One country, two systems" has proven a successful innovation. We are committed to upholding the principle of "one country" whilst leveraging our unique advantages under "two systems". We will seize the immense opportunities of the national Belt & Road Initiative and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development to propel Hong Kong forward.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the plenary meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 15 in Geneva, Switzerland.