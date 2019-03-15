CE visits MiC Display Centre

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) and Secretary for Development Michael Wong (fourth left) visit the Modular Integrated Construction Display Centre at the Zero Carbon Building complex.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) Display Centre at the Zero Carbon Building complex in Kowloon Bay.

Mrs Lam toured show flats at the centre, the first building in Hong Kong constructed with modular integrated construction modules.

Each module was assembled at off-site prefabrication yards outside the city before being installed at the site.

Every module was installed with internal partitioning, plumbing, electrical wiring and interior fittings as well as furniture and electrical appliances.

The two-storey display centre, with a gross floor area of more than 3,000 sq ft, consists of 10 modules.

It showcases five sample units, including one-bedroom and three-bedroom residential flats, a hostel unit, an elderly home unit and a hotel room, to illustrate how the new versatile construction technique can be applied to a number of building types.

In her 2018 Policy Address, Mrs Lam proposed the construction industry should embrace innovation to increase construction productivity, enhance regulation and quality assurance, improve site safety and reduce environmental impact.

She said: “By adopting MiC, most of the labour-intensive and time-consuming construction processes can be accomplished in off-site prefabrication yards.

“The technique should be able to be adopted more widely in Hong Kong."

The Government has been leading by example in piloting the technique in public projects, including the Disciplined Services Quarters for the Fire Services Department in Tseung Kwan O.