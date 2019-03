A Kai Tak site in the 2018-19 Land Sale Programme will be sold by public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6552 at Kai Tak Area 4C Site 2 is designated for non-industrial purposes.

It has a site area of 9,765 sq m with minimum and maximum gross floor areas of 35,740 sq m and 59,566 sq m.

The tender invitation for the lot will open on March 22 and close on May 3.