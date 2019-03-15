Patrick Nip to visit Shanghai

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will visit Shanghai on March 17 and 18.

Mr Nip will meet officials of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government to exchange views on issues relating to co-operation between the two cities.

He will also discuss arrangements for the Legislative Council joint-panel duty visit to the major cities in the Yangtze River Delta Region in April and attend a dinner organised by the University of Hong Kong's Shanghai Alumni Network.

In his absence, Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Andy Chan will be Acting Secretary.