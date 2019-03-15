MPF head reappointed

The Chief Executive has reappointed David Wong as the Chairman and a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, the Government announced today.

Lam Chun-sing was appointed as a non-executive director and eight incumbent non-executive directors were reappointed.

They will serve for two years from March 17.

Announcing the appointments, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said under Mr Wong’s leadership, the authority has pursued reform measures for the Mandatory Provident Fund system to achieve its vision of building a retirement savings system valued by the people of Hong Kong.

Separately, Emil Yu and Lee Wing-man were appointed as members of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Advisory Committee, while six incumbent members were reappointed.