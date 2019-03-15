Edward Yau to visit Georgia, Hungary

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will lead a delegation to visit Georgia and Hungary from March 18 to 22 to promote Hong Kong as the prime platform for the Belt & Road Initiative and strengthen the city's economic ties with the two places.

The delegation comprises more than 30 business people and professionals as well as respresentatives from startups and sectors including accounting, finance, insurance, infrastructure and real estate development, legal and dispute resolution services, transport and logistics, and telecommunications.

A 15-person parallel Guangdong trade delegation led by Deputy Director General of the Guangdong Department of Commerce Li Yongyi will also join part of the visit.

Mr Yau said the mission will facilitate formation of strategic partnerships between Hong Kong and Guangdong enterprises in exploring the Belt & Road markets, and will help bring about mutual collaboration.

The delegation will first visit Tbilisi in Georgia from March 18 to 20, to be followed by a visit to Budapest, Hungary, on March 21 and 22.

Apart from meeting relevant government officials, local business leaders and chambers of commerce, the delegates will visit local development projects for business exchanges and to receive updates on the current economic and investment environments of the two countries.

The delegation will also attend the "Hong Kong IN: Exploring New Business Opportunities" Seminar & Networking Dinner jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Tbilisi, where Mr Yau will deliver a keynote speech.

In Budapest, Mr Yau will speak at a luncheon with the Budapest Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He will also call on the Chinese Ambassadors to Georgia and Hungary to update them on Hong Kong's latest developments.

Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong on March 23. Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during his absence.