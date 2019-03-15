HK Flower Show opens

A selection of special Chinese hibiscus cultivars is on display at the show.

Students draw pictures of floral scenes and displays at the Hong Kong Flower Show.

The Hong Kong Flower Show opened at Victoria Park today.

The show features 420,000 flowers, including 40,000 Chinese hibiscus, the theme flower.

At one of the displays, visitors can enjoy an old-style train passing by rainbow bands made of blossoms.

Sculptures, furniture, art installations and landscape displays created by local artists, designers and horticulturists using recycled tree waste from Typhoon Mangkhut are being featured to boost environmental protection and wood waste upcycling.

Waste separation bins and recyclables collection points for the collection of plastic flower pots, glass bottles, wilted flowers, soil and other materials have also been set up at this year’s show.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold a Green Recycling Day after the event.

Flowers and plants suitable for replanting will be distributed to schools, environmental groups, non-governmental organisations and the public.

The show runs until March 24.

