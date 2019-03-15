Gov’t condemns CGO intrusion

The Government today strongly condemned Demosisto for forcibly intruding into the East Wing of Central Government Offices.

Some members of Demosisto this morning intruded into the CGO East Wing and caused blockage in the lobby despite warnings by security personnel.

A female security guard was injured and admitted to hospital.

As the headquarters of the Government and working place of government officials, the CGO has never been part of the area designated for public meetings or processions, it said.

The Government also said it respects the rights of the public to express their views, but the effective, secure and smooth operation of the CGO should be safeguarded at the same time.

Police took action and removed nine protestors, it added.