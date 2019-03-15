Frank Chan visits Oslo

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (second left) and the Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board delegation get an update on the facilities and application of green shipping technology on-board the Vision of the Fjords.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today met the Norwegian official and maritime sector in Oslo.

Leading a Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board delegation on a visit to Norway, Mr Chan called on Norwegian Minister of Trade & Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen to learn about the latest developments of Norway's maritime industry and promote Hong Kong's high value-added maritime services.

They also exchanged views on strengthening ties between the two places.

For delegation members, they met the Norwegian Shipowners Association to discuss global maritime issues and encourage the Norwegian maritime sector to leverage on Hong Kong's services to expand markets.

Mr Chan and the delegation then toured the Vision of the Fjords, a hybrid electric sightseeing vessel designed and built in Norway, to understand the development and application of green shipping technology.

They also met representatives from DNV GL, an international accredited classification society, to discuss the industry development prospects on vessel safety, shipping equipment and technology.