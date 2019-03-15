CE inspects new control point

Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point project today.

Accompanied by Secretary for Development Michael Wong and Under Secretary for Security Sonny Au, Mrs Lam first travelled through the Heung Yuen Wai Highway linking the new control point with Fanling Highway.

They also inspected works at the Passenger Terminal Building construction site, and received an update by relevant departments on the progress of building installations and facilities as well as the future clearance arrangement.

Mrs Lam said the new boundary control point will be the seventh land crossing between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. It can handle 17,850 vehicles and 30,000 passengers daily.

It is also the first port designed and built with the concept of providing direct access facilities for both passengers and vehicles. People can go to the new control point by public transport, private cars or through the pedestrian subway, she added.

Heung Yuen Wai Highway is expected to open in the middle of this year to improve traffic in the North District. The Government aims to complete the control point’s construction this year and will work with the Shenzhen Government to decide the commissioning schedule.