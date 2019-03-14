Fire services commended

Graduates demonstrate firefighting and rescue techniques at the passing-out parade.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan presents the Best Recruit award to a graduate at the 185th Fire Services passing-out parade.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan inspected a graduation parade of 25 station officers, 61 firemen and 44 ambulancemen at the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy today.

Prof Chan commended the Fire Services Department for improving service efficiency and quality.

She noted that apart from introducing the new system on post-dispatch advice last October, the department has also boosted its efforts in disaster prevention and enhanced public awareness on emergency preparedness.

At the ceremony, Prof Chan presented the Best Recruit awards and watched a demonstration on firefighting and rescue techniques.