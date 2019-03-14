Hung Hom Station check to resume

The Mass Transit Railway Corporation will resume the opening-up investigation at the Hung Hom Station Extension under Shatin to Central Link Project tomorrow following the Government’s acceptance of its proposal of using an enhanced test today.

The opening up investigation in the second stage of the holistic assessment strategy for the works started on December 10, 2018.

The Highways Department said, up to January 29, a large deviation was observed between the embedded length of the threaded steel bar inside the coupler measured using Phased Array Ultrasonic Test and the direct measurement after cutting the rebar with the coupler connected.

Upon the Government’s request, the MTRC and its technical team conducted a detailed investigation of the incident, and carried out an in-depth study and enhanced the Phased Array Ultrasonic Test in order to improve its accuracy and reliability.

It also conducted validation on the enhanced test.

During the process, the Transport & Housing Bureau’s Expert Adviser Team, an expert team from the University of Hong Kong, the Highways Department and the Buildings Department had provided comments to the railway operator.

The Highways department said the enhanced Phased Array Ultrasonic Test has been repeatedly trialed and validated in laboratories and on-site by the MTRC.

The results showed that compared with the enhanced test results, all the direct measurements of the embedded length of the threaded steel bar inside the coupler fall within the 3 mm's allowable tolerance of test results.

In view of the results, the Government accepted the MTRC’s proposal to continue with the use of the non-destructive test, i.e. the enhanced Phased Array Ultrasonic Test, in the stage-two investigation to minimise damage to the structure.

The MTRC will resume testing tomorrow using the enhanced test on the exposed, including previously tested and yet-to-be-tested couplers of the station.

The deparment said the Government will closely monitor the investigation works, adding the on-site test results will be verified by the laboratory the next day.

Click here for the verified test results.