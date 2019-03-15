HK’s industrial past inspires art

Art Promotion Office Head Lesley Lau explains InPARK’s name references Kwun Tong’s industrial history, with the “in” referring to industry.

As Kwun Tong transforms itself into a business area, a revitalised park in the middle of the district serves as a reminder of Hong Kong’s industrial past.

Artworks representing iconic items that were once made in Hong Kong, such as balls with coloured stripes, called “watermelon balls” after their resemblance to the fruit, decorate the newly revamped InPARK, harking back to the days when the city was an industrial centre.

Bygone era

Artists Yan Chin-wing and Lau Mei-po’s artwork Cam4 Kau4 is themed on the “watermelon ball”.

“The balls are placed in a circle and we hope users can sit together and chat, like kids in the 1970s and 80s who played with the ‘watermelon ball’ and had fun. We hope more people sitting there can enjoy the installation and relax,” explained Mr Yan.

“Several people can sit together at the biggest ‘watermelon ball’. There is no limit on how to use it. We hope our artwork can improve relationships between friends and families in the neighbourhood and provide a place for communication,” said Ms Lau.

Built in 1973, the former Tsun Yip Street Playground once served workers in the Kwun Tong industrial area.

The revitalisation of the 8,480 sq m park included the launch of a public art scheme in 2016, which invited local artists and art groups to create public artworks for the park.

Now renamed InPARK, seven sets of public artworks have been installed acknowledging Kwun Tong’s industrial culture and history. They represent the local industries of printing, clothing and garments, textiles, toys, plastics, electronics and timepieces.

Creative hub

At more than two metres tall, a fibreglass robot resembling a popular toy from Hong Kong’s past also sits at InPARK.

“This art piece is called Giant Robot and it looks exactly the same as the metal toy robot that Hong Kong used to make during the 1970s and the 80s. It was a very popular toy for everybody here in Hong Kong,” noted artist James Law.

“When I first saw Giant Robot again, suddenly I felt like a child again. It seems as if I have rediscovered where I put my old robot toy and suddenly now I see it in giant size and in reality again. It gives me this really happy feeling of rediscovering some memories and what was fun in my childhood.”

People can lean against the robot to read, rest or just chat while enjoying the public space.

Visitors can currently go and enjoy InPARK, while its official opening ceremony is on March 26.

Art Promotion Office Head Lesley Lau said it has been renamed InPARK, with the “in” referring to “industry”.

“We hope to evoke the public’s memories of Kwun Tong’s industrial history.

“If you come and visit the new InPARK, you will first of all see a large lawn and if you come in spring, you will see some very beautiful flowering trees. The most important feature of the park will be our seven pieces of public artworks featuring the industrial heritage of the Kwun Tong area.

“We also provide multipurpose facilities and a small platform stage that Hong Kong local performing artists could come during the weekends to play some performances and music for the enjoyment of our general public,” she said.

Lau Mei-po was moved when she saw their “watermelon ball” artwork displayed against the backdrop of the district’s skyscrapers.

“It is not easy to have such a large area to display our artwork. This scheme provided the opportunity to make this happen.”

Mr Law added this is the power of art.

“The artworks can bring back emotions, bring back memories, and they can really excite people to think differently.”