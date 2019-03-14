Gov’t responds to US report

Human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other relevant legislation.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today made the statement in response to media enquiries about the comments contained in the US Department of State's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices 2018.

It said: "Since the return to the motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law. The 'one country, two systems' principle has been fully and successfully implemented.

“Human rights and freedom in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Basic Law, the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other relevant legislation. The HKSAR Government is determined to safeguard them.”

Foreign governments should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR, the Government added.