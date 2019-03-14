Feb fare subsidy ready

People will be able to collect February's public transport fare subsidy from March 16 to June 15, the Transport Department announced today.

Commuters can collect the payment from Subsidy Collection Points installed at all MTR stations, Light Rail Customer Service Centres, and designated ferry piers and public transport interchanges.

They will also be able to collect the subsidy at 7-Eleven and Circle-K outlets, Wellcome supermarkets, Octopus Service Points, or through the Octopus App.

About $120 million will be handed out to commuters for February, benefitting about 1.9 million people, the department said.

It also noted about half a million commuters have not collected the subsidy for January, and reminded them to collect the month's subsidy before May 15.

Commuters can check their public transport expenses and subsidy amount online or through the Octopus App.

