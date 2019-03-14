Flower show to open

Two 10-minute light shows with music will be presented every evening.

The Hong Kong Flower Show 2019 will open in Victoria Park tomorrow, with about 420,000 blooms turning the park into a colourful wonderland.

The theme of this year's show is "When Dreams Blossom" featuring 40,000 Chinese hibiscus, the theme flower.

More than 260 organisations from 20 countries will showcase exotic flowers, landscapes and floral art displays.

The colourful Chinese hibiscus is the spotlight of the Hong Kong Flower Show floral wall.

There is also a sports-themed mosaiculture display of sports ball figures depicting athletes participating in eight kinds of sports in the 7th Hong Kong Games.

The Flower Show will be open from 9am to 9pm daily until March 24.

Tickets are available at the Leisure & Cultural Services Department's District Leisure Services Offices or at the show's entrance.

Information on the floor plan, the theme flower and the landscape displays can be obtained by scanning QR codes at the show.

