56 pollution convictions in Feb

The Environmental Protection Department recorded 56 convictions for pollution offences in February.

Six were for air pollution, 15 for noise, 26 for waste disposal, three for water pollution, and three under the Environmental Impact Assessment Ordinance.

There was also one conviction under the Ozone Layer Protection Ordinance, one under the Public Cleansing & Prevention of Nuisances Regulation, and one under the Product Eco-responsibility Ordinance.

The heaviest fine was $50,000 against a company for importing controlled waste without a permit.