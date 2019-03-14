Job expo to offer 7k vacancies

About 7,400 jobs will be on offer at the Building a Multi-culture Workplace job expo in Mong Kok on March 18 and 19.

The job fair enhances employment opportunities for ethnic minorities.

A total of 101 organisations from the catering, property management and retail industries will take part, of which 46 will set up counters and conduct on-the-spot recruitment.

Positions include building diagnostic testing helper, laboratory chemist trainee, auto detailing trainee, aircraft maintenance mechanic trainee, clinic assistant, job coach, personal trainer, receptionist, shop assistant, clerk, security guard, driver, storekeeper, technician, cashier, barista, cook and waiter/waitress.

About 74% of the vacancies are full-time jobs.



Most salaries range from $9,000 to $18,000 per month.

Nearly all job openings require a Secondary Six education level or below and 74% are open to people without relevant experience.

Nine organisations will provide information on training courses to jobseekers. Translation services for Hindi, Urdu and Nepali speakers will also be available.

The expo will be held from 11am to 5.30pm at MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok.