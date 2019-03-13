Handling complaints based on law

All complaints related to the Education Ordinance and the Codes of Aid will be handled by the Education Bureau in accordance with law requirements, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has said.

Mr Yeung told the media today all complaints from staff or teachers against the schools, especially against the school board or principals, will be handled according to the bureau’s internal procedures.

“We sometimes have to seek information from the schools otherwise we won’t have all the available information to make a good judgement, so simply asking the school for more information does not imply that we have let the school to handle the complaint totally and in the past we had not shirked our responsibility at all.”

He said school-based management is a mechanism which is better for some of the school's daily operations and decisions to be managed at the school level through the school board with the participation of different stakeholders including school sponsoring bodies, parents, teachers and alumni.

He added some decisions, especially those involving teaching, learning and daily operations, would be better handled by schools rather than the Government.