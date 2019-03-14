John Lee visits Islands District

Secretary for Security John Lee today visited an integrated services centre in Islands District.

Mr Lee toured the Tung Chung Integrated Services Centre of the Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council.

The centre offers one-stop services and diversified activities for young people, schoolchildren, families and the elderly in the district.

The services include counselling and support services for youth, after-school care services for primary students, and day care services for the elderly.

After listening to a briefing on the centre's facilities and services, Mr Lee chatted with local youths, including non-Chinese speaking youngsters, to learn about their daily life, interests and future aspirations.

He encouraged them to participate more in community activities and to serve the community.

Mr Lee also met District Councillors to discuss issues relating to the local law and order situation and people's livelihood.