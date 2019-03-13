Health chief visits North District

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (front row, third left) and Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi (front row, second left) meet North District Councillors to discuss medical and environmental hygiene issues.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited North District Hospital and Luen Wo Hui Market.

Prof Chan toured the hospital to learn about its development plans and chatted with front-line healthcare professionals.

The hospital's expansion is one of the projects in the first 10-year Hospital Development Plan.

The initiative comprises the construction of a new hospital building and renovation and redevelopment of the existing building, which is expected to provide about 1,500 additional in-patient and day beds as well as extra space to meet the operational needs and service development.

Prof Chan said the Government hopes the project can improve the situation of insufficient space of hospital buildings and outdated designs.

It also hopes the services of the Accident & Emergency Department, rehabilitation and infirmary can be strengthened to cope with the long-term healthcare needs of residents in New Territories East, she added.

Touring Luen Wo Hui Market, Prof Chan was briefed by staff of the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department on improvement works of the market including upgrading the cooked food centre’s ventilation system and overhauling its restrooms and false ceiling.

"The Government has been enhancing the environment of public markets with appropriate measures. Apart from carrying out routine maintenance, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has gradually commenced improvement works for a number of existing public markets, aiming at enhancing the facilities and providing a pleasant shopping experience for the public," she said.

Prof Chan also met North District Councillors.