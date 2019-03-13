HK bans B737 MAX from airspace

The Civil Aviation Department has prohibited the operation of all Boeing B737 MAX aircraft into, out of and over Hong Kong from 6pm today until further notice.

The department noted there were two serious accidents involving B737 MAX aircraft in less than five months, and the decision was made having regard to the latest situation.

It added that the Federation Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) has affirmed the airworthiness of B737 MAX aircraft and the investigation into the two accidents is ongoing.

The temporary prohibition of the aircraft is solely a precautionary measure to ensure aviation safety and protect the public, the department said.

Over the past few days, the department has been in close contact with the FAA and relevant organisations, including SpiceJet of India and Globus Airlines of Russia which use B737 MAX aircraft to operate flights into and out of Hong Kong International Airport.

The two airline companies said they would fully co-operate with the temporary prohibition and maintain their services with other aircraft types to reduce the impact on passengers.

The department said it will closely monitor the developments and the information of relevant aviation authorities, and review the temporary prohibition arrangement in due course.