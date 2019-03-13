Frank Chan promotes HK in Denmark

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (front row, fourth left) leads a Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board delegation on a visit to the Copenhagen Business School.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan continued his visit to Denmark with a Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board delegation today.

Mr Chan and the delegation visited the Copenhagen Business School and its business in society platform, CBS Maritime, to learn about the school's strategy, teaching and research in nurturing maritime talent.

This was followed by a seminar and luncheon jointly organised by the board, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, London, and the Denmark-Hong Kong Trade Association.

Mr Chan delivered a speech at the luncheon promoting Hong Kong's maritime industry and encouraging collaboration between the two places.

The group then met representatives from Green Ship of the Future to understand its work in promoting the research and development of maritime technology through public-private partnership to achieve the goal of zero emissions in the maritime industry.