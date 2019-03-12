Fugitive law revision backed

In proposed amendments for the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, the court will act as a gatekeeper, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has said.

Ms Cheng told reporters today that to activate the process of surrendering fugitive offenders, cases must go through administrative procedures and then legal procedures in court.

She added there is always the double criminality legal principle, which means the courts will only consider extraditing suspects if the crimes involved are alleged as criminal offences in both places.

Ms Cheng said the Secretary for Security will listen to different views before tabling the amendment bill to the Legislative Council.