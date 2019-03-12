Teresa Cheng visits Southern District
March 12, 2019
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited a secondary school in Southern District.
Ms Cheng toured Caritas Wu Cheng-chung Secondary School in Pokfulam.
The school provides a wide range of after-school activities for students to hone their creativity and collaboration skills.
Ms Cheng joined students in cooking demonstrations and watched a hockey training session.
She also chatted with them to learn more about their experiences.
Before wrapping up her visit, Ms Cheng met District Councillors to discuss issues of concern.