Teresa Cheng visits Southern District

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (centre) observes an artificial intelligence project by students during a visit to Caritas Wu Cheng-chung Secondary School in Pokfulam.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited a secondary school in Southern District.

Ms Cheng toured Caritas Wu Cheng-chung Secondary School in Pokfulam.

The school provides a wide range of after-school activities for students to hone their creativity and collaboration skills.

Ms Cheng joined students in cooking demonstrations and watched a hockey training session.

She also chatted with them to learn more about their experiences.

Before wrapping up her visit, Ms Cheng met District Councillors to discuss issues of concern.