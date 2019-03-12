Teresa Cheng visits Southern District

March 12, 2019
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited a secondary school in Southern District.

 

Ms Cheng toured Caritas Wu Cheng-chung Secondary School in Pokfulam.

 

The school provides a wide range of after-school activities for students to hone their creativity and collaboration skills.

 

Ms Cheng joined students in cooking demonstrations and watched a hockey training session.

 

She also chatted with them to learn more about their experiences.

 

Before wrapping up her visit, Ms Cheng met District Councillors to discuss issues of concern.

